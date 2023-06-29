Everyone takes for granted if you need medical help and ring Triple Zero that eventually an ambulance will arrive and whisk you away to hospital.
That of course , was not always the case in Leeton. It wasn't until 1935 that the then shire president, Mr FC Mountford co-ordinated a meeting where a committee was formed to address the issue of there being no ambulance in Leeton.
The committee, which consisted of Mr HG Hansen (president), and Messrs W Green, CJ Peacock, W McGregor, JS Jamison and AE Warburton wasted no time in making representations to the NSW Ambulance Transport Service.
As a result, a new Ambulance District was formed with Leeton at its epicentre. The area was known as the Murrumbidgee District Ambulance and included neighbours Griffith and Narrandera.
On January 6, 1936 the newly-appointed Superintendent, Mr LC Chaman started duties, but unfortunately had to use his own vehicle to transport patients.
In April that same year, the first ambulance vehicle arrived in Leeton with a second one added in July, 1937. The first Ambulance Station was situated at 17 Ash Street, but that soon moved to 2 Yarran Street.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In 1939 the Murrumbidgee District Ambulance was disbanded and, from April 24, 1939, the Leeton District Ambulance came into being.
Shortly after, they moved location again, this time to 23 Willow Street before the new premises, at the current site, were constructed and opened on May 2, 1953 in Chelmsford Place.
However, following the opening of the new station, it was discovered there was an outstanding debt of 5000 pounds. The local community set abut raising the funds through an event knows as the Queen's Competition, no doubt influenced by the recent coronation of the newly crowned Princess Elizabeth II.
Another group was formed, the Ambulance Carnival Appeal Committee and they joined forces with the Commercial Travellers Association.
That group was very active at the time across NSW where they would partner with different community committees to raise money with half going to the community committee and the other half to the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital.
Three different Leeton shire "queens" were elected, Miss Mary Longobardi who was the Queen of Commerce, Miss Marlene McKeown, a typist in the office of New Zealand's Loans and M.A. was the Rural Queen, and Miss Ruth Wightwood was the Queen of Sports and Ambulance.
In what is very similar to our current SunRice Ambassador Quest, the three "queens" put on a variety of events to fundraise.
A 'barometer' was set up outside the Council Chambers and was updated weekly to show the progress of each entrant.
On the Six Hour Day on September 16, 1953 the fundraising had its finale with a large street parade.
The floats and entrants set up in the main street and progressed to the showground, doing a lap of the grounds before a large crowd.
A carnival was conducted following the parade, which culminated in the crowning of the Queen, which was based on who received the most votes and proceeds.
The winner was Miss Mary Longabardi. She was crowned at 8pm on the official dias with all the pomp and ceremony of a royal crowning.
A grand ball followed with excellent music going until the wee hours.
The Leeton Family and Local History Society have had a badge donated which features a picture of the newly-crowned Queen Elizabeth II with the words "Coronation of Elizabeth II and Ambulance Appeal June 1953" around the edge of the badge.
It is assumed it is related to the event and may have been a fundraiser, but research has not been able to find any reference to it.
If you know anything about the badge or what became of the three "Queens" let the Leeton Family and Historical Society know.
Acknowledgments
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.