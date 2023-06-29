The Irrigator
Home/News/History

Leeton Family and Local History Society delves into some of the history surrounding the town's ambulance station | June 2023

By Tony Reneker and Wendy Senti
June 29 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton Ambulance Station, year unknown. Photographer unknown. Image courtesy of Leeton Family and Local History Association
Leeton Ambulance Station, year unknown. Photographer unknown. Image courtesy of Leeton Family and Local History Association

Everyone takes for granted if you need medical help and ring Triple Zero that eventually an ambulance will arrive and whisk you away to hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.