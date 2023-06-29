The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Find out what's happening when it comes to roadwork in Leeton shire

TP
By Talia Pattison
June 29 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents in Muntenpen Street have also had new kerbing and guttering installed recently. Picture by Talia Pattison
Residents in Muntenpen Street have also had new kerbing and guttering installed recently. Picture by Talia Pattison

ROADWORK has been at the top of the agenda following on from heavy rain in the latter half of 2022 which caused significant damage to the network in Leeton shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.