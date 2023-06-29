ROADWORK has been at the top of the agenda following on from heavy rain in the latter half of 2022 which caused significant damage to the network in Leeton shire.
From the start of 2023, Leeton Shire Council has been working its way through the capital works program.
While focused on repairs, council is also finishing off projects that were heavily impacted by last year's wet weather.
Minor widening works and road rehabilitations have been happening in Amesbury, including in Muscat, Blakely, Dundas, Argyle and sealed sections of Yate Road.
Other works were completed on a section of Vance Road close to the traffic lights.
Road rehabilitation works were also completed on Almond Road, with minor widening and full rehabilitation completed.
Heavy patching work is scheduled for further works on the Almond Road and Petersham Road roundabout, taking place in the new financial year.
"Residents will note large sections of heavy patching works completed around Palm Avenue, this damage rapidly deteriorated during the wet period before Christmas and was brought forward in the schedule," council's manager of roads and drainage Chris Lashbrook said.
The road rehab work was completed using funds available in council's 2022-23 capital budget, while additional heavy patching was completed on Carbone Road after thanks to funding from the Regional and Local Roads Repair Program.
"Significant portions of this funding will go towards reshaping and grading the many hundreds of kilometres of unsealed roads stretching across the shire that were significantly damaged by the extended weather conditions, all of which deteriorated due to the excessive wet weather," Mr Lashbrook said.
"Council continues to perform minor surface patching works and pothole repair works under the (state) government's Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round."
In the latter half of 2023, council will continue with the full depth rehabilitation and pavement strengthening of Canal Street.
Stage one of this project has started between Calrose Street and Market Road.
Other works will include rehabilitation on the first section of Euroley Road coming off Irrigation Way and the remaining half of Boundary Road north of Wattle Road is set for completion before Christmas.
Other notable roads receiving works are Murrami Road, Stoney Point Road, Railway Avenue and a number of roads in Wamoon.
Council staff have also been receiving training and has now gone live on Transport for NSW's One Road platform as a result.
This allows Council to easily and relatively quickly add notable road closures, disruptions to traffic and general roadworks or emergency works online that integrates with the NSW Live Traffic App.
"It is another new communication device available to council to try and keep the community as informed as we can and up-to-date with what is going on in the shire," Mr Lashbrook said.
"There will be teething issues like there are with any new system, but council hopes this is utilised well into the future as a productive communication medium to inform residents of what affects them on the road network."
