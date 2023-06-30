THE Leeton and District ladies fours championships started on Thursday with four teams competing.
In a close game, Elaine Sullivan, Mary Payten, Marika Pete and Jan Fitzpatrick defeated Patti Wakeman, Faye Harris, Janet Bell and Wilma Alexander 17-15.
Wakeman's team gained the lead early and held it until the 12th, when Sullivan's team scored four putting them in front by three.
The score was even on the 19th and Sullivan's team managed to win the next two ends earning them a spot in the finals.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The drawn winners, Joan Lloyd, Jan Walker, Judy Heness and Denise Naylor also earned a spot in the finals after defeating Dot Semmler, Jean Leighton, Hilary Chambers and Lorraine Messner 24-15.
Lloyd's team gained a strong lead early in the match and Semmler's team were unable to close the gap.
The club's fours championship finals will be played on Thursday, July 6.
The L&D's four new social bowlers Mary Dodd and Edi Reihana competed against Jo Rees and Robyn Retallick in a game of pairs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.