Yet another beloved community event is set to return from the fore, with the 16th biennial Riverina Vintage Machinery Club Rally set for August.
The weekend-long show has been a favourite for the MIA for decades, alternating between Coleambally and Leeton each time it is held.
This year will be the first time the event goes head since 2019 and this time around it will be held in Coleambally.
A pivotal feature of the weekend will be the starting of the giant Bucyrus dragline at the entrance to Coleambally.
The Bucyrus Erie dragline excavator, now located in the Lions Park at the entrance to town, was one of four imported from the USA and used to excavate the irrigation canals.
Co-ordinator David Brain said committee members and residents are excited to see it return.
"Everyone is looking forward to it. It's a big boost for the town," Mr Brain said.
"We've seen anywhere between 300 and 500 attend in previous years and as many as 150 exhibitors. People come from as far as Condobolin and Swan Hill."
Regular attendees of the event is the Griffith Custom and Classic car club.
Vice president Greg Salvestro says the club is eager to make the trip to Coleambally for the big weekend, having attended every event since it began.
"We will discuss it in our next meeting on July 4 but I'm confident we will head there," Mr Salvestro said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's fantastic to know it's coming back after so many years. It's unfortunate that it couldn't go ahead in recent times. Everything on show is a great draw-card to the area.
"The vintage machinery is phenomenal. I think if they can kick it off as good as in 2019, they'll bring a crowd.
"It's also a great opportunity for club's like ours to showcase what we do. We love supporting local events," Mr Salvestro said.
Murrumbidgee Council discussed implementing a traffic plan for the event at an ordinary meeting on June 27.
The plan will also be presented to council's traffic committee.
