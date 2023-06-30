Rohan Dunham has made it back-to-back victories in the Leeton and District major singles championships with a convincing 25-9 win over Brian Harris recently.
It was Dunham's second double, having also taken out the event in 2008 and 2009.
Both bowlers took strong form into the final with Dunham accounting for Luke Fisher 25-12 in the quarter final and Wayne Everett 25-8 in the semi.
Meantime, Harris had defeated Tony Reneker 25-23 in the quarters and Leon Maybon 25-18 in his semi-final.
While Dunham was the deserved favourite going into the match, a tight contest was anticipated, with Harris considered one of the most improved bowlers in the club.
Unfortunately, after a close start, Dunham won seven ends in a row to open up a 12-shot lead and he was never threatened from that point.
Despite tricky conditions with a strong cross wind, Dunham's consistency proved too strong, often winning ends after appearing to be a difficult situation.
Harris was circumspect after the match, happy to have least been in the final, but conceded that "Rohan was just too strong on the day".
