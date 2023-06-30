The Irrigator

Rohan Dunham has made it back-to-back victories in the Leeton and District major singles championships in 2023

Updated June 30 2023 - 11:03am, first published 11:00am
Rohan Dunham has taken out the L&D's major singles championships. Picture supplied
Rohan Dunham has made it back-to-back victories in the Leeton and District major singles championships with a convincing 25-9 win over Brian Harris recently.

