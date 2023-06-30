The Irrigator
Physical Activity Leaders Network rolls out new gentle exercise class for seniors in Leeton

By Talia Pattison
June 30 2023 - 3:00pm
Stephanie McCallum holding little puppy Ruby, with Leeanne Kidd and Joy Johnson. The trio are all volunteers with the program. Picture by Talia Pattison
A NEW program in Leeton is aiming to increase physical activity among older residents in a bid to keep them not only fit, but out of hospitals and medical centres.

