A NEW program in Leeton is aiming to increase physical activity among older residents in a bid to keep them not only fit, but out of hospitals and medical centres.
The Physical Activity Leaders Network in Leeton is being co-ordinated by volunteers Stephanie McCallum, Leeanne Kidd and Joy Johnson.
The gentle exercise program is aimed at both men and women for those aged 50 and over.
The seated and standing class is casual and informal and is held every Thursday from 9.30am at Leeton Community Health for just a gold coin donation.
The Physical Activity Leaders Network is currently being rolled out at centres across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, with volunteers attending training to attend each of the sessions.
The idea is to boost moods, help people stay independent, improve strength and balance and to prevent or manage chronic disease.
Mrs McCallum said the program was already proving popular in Leeton, but more people were welcome to attend and enjoy the benefits.
"We do exercises to cater for all levels, we do both sitting and standing exercises, so even if you use a walker, you can still come along to the class, she said.
"We've been focusing a lot on core strength and preventing falls.
"We want to keep people physical and upright."
Another benefit is the social fun that comes at the end of the class.
Typically, the gold coin donation from participants each week is used to provide morning tea, which gives everyone time to chat, make new friends and catch up.
The initiative also recently received $2000 under Leeton Shire Council's community strengthening grants program for the purchase of equipment.
"There's so many benefits to taking part for the individual, but also for the healthcare system," Mrs Kidd said.
"It's something we are all very passionate about."
For more information and to register for the weekly sessions, contact 0419 144 379 or head along on Thursday at 9.30am.
