The Irrigator

Gralee School hosts hugely successful NDIS information workshop and session

TP
By Talia Pattison
June 30 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The information session drew a huge crowd at the Leeton library recently. Pictures supplied
The information session drew a huge crowd at the Leeton library recently. Pictures supplied

WHAT started as a good idea to generate information turned into something much bigger in Leeton recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.