WHAT started as a good idea to generate information turned into something much bigger in Leeton recently.
Gralee School thought it would be a good idea to hold an information session in town regarding the National Disability and Insurance Scheme.
Once the idea started to be spoken about and organised, the school decided to involve service providers such as Kurrajong, My Plan Connect and Griffith Post School Options. It then ballooned even further when interest started to grow and Intereach, Centrelink and Service NSW also jumped on board.
"The school organised it, based on what we felt was a 'school need', but what we figured was a community need as well," Gralee School principal Carly Rae said.
"We opened it up to other schools for students and parents, then the NDIS providers and then we had the service providers there too."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The idea was to disseminate information on the scheme and what is available as often there is confusion about who is and who isn't eligible and what services people may have access too, but not know where to start.
Presentations were held throughout the session outlining many details and where help is available.
The idea was so popular, the space for the event was packed to the rafters.
"We're definitely going to look at doing it at least on an annual basis now, but we may need to look at a different venue as we packed it out this time around," Mrs Rae said.
"I think it was a valuable session for a lot of people."
Each of the organisations mentioned are always open to assisting and helping the community where possible in this area.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.