"WE'RE back and we're bringing the whole family".
Those were the words of Jenny Patrone from Brooks and Baker, a vintage entertainment company that has been involved with the Australian Art Deco Festival since 2019.
The organisation is home to a whole range of stars and performers, which all combines to bring glitz, glamour, dazzle and the right vibe the festival is hoping to continue to build on and emulate each year it is held in Leeton.
This year Brooks and Baker will be featuring in a huge number of events and activities as part of the weekend, which kicks off on Thursday, July 6 with a VIP night before really getting underway on July 7, 8 and 9.
Brooks and Baker will be bringing their Gatsby Girls to Leeton where they will perform at a number of events, including the ever-popular High Rollers at the Hydro, the VIP evening, the Festival in Mountford Park and you can even catch them at the Wade Hotel on Thursday evening getting the party started early.
Singing trio The Wild Tonics will be coming along for their many performances, with Brooks and Baker also providing many talented staff members to run both children's and adults dance workshops and circus workshops, headdress making workshops and cocktail making events.
"We're so excited to be coming back, we're bringing basically our whole Brooks and Baker family down this time around," Jenny Patrone said.
"It started back in 2019 with (former organiser) Sues Vos and it's just grown from there.
"We absolutely love coming and being part of it all.
"We try to have something for everyone."
One of the new events added to the program in 2023 is the Cabaret le Can Can on Saturday, July 8 at "Chateau McCaughey", otherwise known as Yanco Agricultural High School.
Brooks and Baker will have performers taking part in this event and is sure to be a show not to be missed.
Diners will also have the French theme continue on with delicious courses to be served from Leeton's own Pages on Pine French native, Eric Pages.
Many of these events are starting to book up, so residents and visitors alike will need to get organised as soon as possible when it comes to planning their activities for the festival weekend.
Ms Patrone said the circus workshops were always popular with children, urging parents to get in quick and purchase their tickets.
More information on the events, tickets and prices can all be found at the Australian Art Deco Festival website at leetonartdecofestival.com.au.
There are many events that are free as part of the program, so be sure to check those out as well.
