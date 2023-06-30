The Irrigator
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Brooks and Baker bringing huge array of entertainment to 2023 Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton

TP
By Talia Pattison
June 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenny Patrone (left) and Paige Gotts from Brooks and Baker will be performing and hosting a range of events in Leeton as part of the Australian Art Deco Festival. Picture by Talia Pattison
Jenny Patrone (left) and Paige Gotts from Brooks and Baker will be performing and hosting a range of events in Leeton as part of the Australian Art Deco Festival. Picture by Talia Pattison

"WE'RE back and we're bringing the whole family".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.