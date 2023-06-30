Is permanent makeup better for skin than regular cosmetics?

It feels like an age since microblading was first trending in 2016 and soon, along with other permanent makeup treatments, became a household word that everyone and their aunty understood the meaning of.



These days, cosmetic tattooing includes a wide variety of semi-permanent solutions, like eyeliner, lip blushing, scalp and hairline treatments that bring confidence, class, and convenience to people around the world.



Whilst permanent makeup has increased in popularity, many still consider it to be a "high maintenance" grooming activity that only the most glamorous amongst us participate in.



However, it turns out that these makeup treatments are actually time and cost saving in the long run, and may be better for your skin than regular cosmetics!

Unexpected side effects of everyday makeup

Most people who wear makeup regularly use all the right products from all the hottest brands. But, they put very little thought into how those cosmetics impact their skin.



There are a number of downsides to everyday makeup that you might be experiencing already:

The cost of cosmetics

Even the most pared-back makeup routine still calls for a handful of products. Consider the cost of buying a new cosmetic product, or ordering a refill when you've used it up.



Depending on what and where you buy, that could be tens, if not hundreds, of dollars each time you replenish one of your creams or powders. Over a 12-month period, how much are your regular cosmetics really costing you?

The time investment

You might want to head out the door each morning looking well-groomed and put together, and so you should.



But if you're relying on makeup to complete the picture, then you're likely investing at least 15 minutes a day on your makeup routine. Some people spend as much as an hour a day on a makeup routine. That's precious time that could be spent with loved ones, on your commute, or running errands before work or school.

The impact on your skin

Most importantly, regular cosmetics take a toll on your skin. Wearing makeup everyday exposes you to pore-clogging ingredients that can lead to breakouts.



You also risk developing premature signs of ageing if you rely on your makeup for sun protection. This is exacerbated if you aren't removing your makeup properly each night, and leaving residue behind while you sleep.

Similarly, makeup can interact negatively with dry, sensitive or oily acne-prone skin.



Depending on your skin type and the products you use, you could aggravate existing conditions and sensitivities and make it harder to get the glowing skin of your dreams.

It's all well and good designing a great skincare routine.



But if you're accidentally undoing your hard work with makeup, then you're only wasting your own time and money.

Benefits of permanent makeup for your skin

The upfront time and monetary investment in permanent makeup treatments might be higher than buying a drugstore lipstick and eyeliner, but the long-term benefits are undeniable.



With a professional cosmetic tattooing service, you can achieve amazing results immediately. And you'll get bang for your buck every day for around three years.

Save time every day

Each semi-permanent makeup treatment you get is one less step in your makeup routine, without compromising on the confidence you feel from appearing well-groomed.



Imagine waking up in the morning and simply popping on some mascara and SPF before heading out the door? It's what dreams are made of.

No need for frequent refills

Similarly, each permanent makeup solution is one less product on your shelf. Stop applying eyeliner every day and buying a new one every few months. Instead, you can have perfect permanent eyeliner applied, and colour boost it every 18 months or so.



It works out a lot cheaper in the long run.

Impeccable makeup, every day

Not that skilled with a makeup brush? You can still enjoy impeccable makeup with the help of a skilled cosmetic tattooist.



From subtle accentuations to bold looks, you can tailor your semi-permanent look to your personal style and relish the results every day, for more than a year.

Better for your skin

Ditch the pore-clogging ingredients and layers of creams and powders that suffocate your skin.



Throw away the harsh makeup remover and stick to a gentle cleanser and tailored skincare routine that comforts your skin instead of compromising it.

Eliminate the hassle of everyday makeup with the help from a permanent makeup clinic for all your eyebrow tattoo, permanent eyeliner, lip blushing, scalp and hairline solutions.

