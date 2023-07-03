Alec Tait and Ondria Miller fought out the match-of-the-week in the Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition.
In a see-sawing contest, promising junior Alec Tait claimed victory 15-11, 16-18, 15-12, 13-15, 15-10.
In Monday's competition long rallies featured in Brad Woolner and Cooper Boardman's match.
Woolner won the first two games before Boardman fought back to win the next two games.
However, Woolner recovered to win the deciding fifth game and seal victory 15-13, 15-11, 6-15, 11-15, 15-11.
Nicholas Croucamp was down 1-2 to Kathryn Bechaz, but finished strongly to win 3-2.
Maanu Alexander and Tony Naimo also had a gripping match with Alexander winning 3-2 after saving a match point in the fourth game.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Other matches had Miranda Tait defeat Isabel Thompson 3-1 and victories were recorded by Will Gray-Mills, Jack Miller, Will Nardi and Naomi Rawle.
On Tuesday, Garry Walker was down 1-2 to Brodie Lashbrook, but called upon all his experience to fight back and win the match 3-2.
In matches that were decided in four games Zac Fairweather downed Jason Curry, Col Thompson beat Sean Ryan and Brian O'Leary defeated Kathryn Bechaz.
Other winners on the night were Jackson Goman, Cadell Thompson, Eden Reilly, Gary Thompson and Callum Sheldrick.
Cadell Thompson and Callum Sheldrick fought out a close match in Wednesday's competition.
Thompson lost the first game but then won the crucial points to take the match 13-15, 16-14, 15-12, 15-13.
Little separated Ondria Miller and Chevaughn Moore for the first three games before Miller finished well to win in four.
James Kelly had a 3-1 win over Brendon Looby and Sean Ryan downed Mason Boardman by the same margin.
Victories also went to Naomi Rawle, Marnie Cunningham, Anthony Iannelli, Paul Payne and David Cross.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.