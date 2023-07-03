It is time to talk about grants.
Particularly relating to Leeton Connect.
A few weeks ago, Leeton Connect welcomed Jenna Bell to the team as our new community grant support officer.
It is so exciting to have Jenna join our team. Jenna has some great ideas on grants and the board and I look forward to working with Jenna over the next 12 months.
If you or your organisation or business are thinking of applying for a grant or even wonder what the processes or commitments are please make contact with Jenna to discuss the possibilities for your organisation or business.
Jenna will be in the office on Wednesday and Thursday or other days by appointment and can be reached on 0407 948 397 or at grants@leetonconnect.com.
Ask Jenna the questions and you may be pleasantly surprised on the opportunities that are out there.
Also on grants, I wish to announce Leeton Connect will be conducting grant writing workshops on July 25 and 26.
Presenter Natalie Bramble from iClick2Learn will be back in town to teach us the best practices regarding grant applications.
She has just published a book on grant writing and is going to share her expertise with us.
There will be four sessions in total.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Two sessions (one morning and one evening) for those that are only beginning to apply for grants and two sessions (again one morning and one evening) for those that have done applications in the past, but would like to advance their skills and learn how to increase their chances of writing a winning application.
Workshops are free for Leeton Connect members (both NFP and business) with a small cover charge for non-members.
These workshops are open to business, as well as community groups. Registrations will open soon.
Questions can be directed to me or Jenna on phone 0407 948 397.
This serves as a timely reminder to join or renew membership to Leeton Connect to take advantage of these free workshops and other Leeton Connect events.
Not-for-profit membership is only $10 per organisation per year and our new business membership package is only $50 per business per year.
Leeton Connect also has a new Facebook page.
We have expanded from our public group to a page. The group will still be used, but the new page will be utilized to broaden our audience and reach more of the community.
Visit www.facebook.com/LeetonConnect to follow along.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.