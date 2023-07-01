Eight unanswered goals in the second quarter guided Leeton-Whitton to a 43-point victory over Narrandera.
After trailing by 29 points at quarter time, the Crows kicked 8.3 to 0.2 in the second term and then carried on with that momentum in the second half to run out 15.12 (102) to 9.5 (59) winners over the Eagles.
It's Leeton's second win of the season and coach Tom Groves was really proud of his side's response after what was a slow start to the contest for the Crows.
"The first quarter Narrandera come out firing and they put us under the pump really early," Groves said.
"We weren't playing real great during the first quarter but then we came out in the second and had our best quarter for the year kicking 51 points.
"That really set us up for the day."
Jade Hodge made another successful cameo performance for the Crows and finished with five goals while Taj Doyle finished the afternoon with four.
Groves was really impressed with the performance of Hodge and believed the forward line unit worked really well with his presence.
"He has a real strong presence and he's obviously really experienced," he said.
"So that helped up forward and we had a great balance with Tom Meline and Taj Doyle as well.
"Our on-ballers probably got beat in the first quarter but they really fought back in that second and they were the ones that set us up for the day."
Meline also finished with a season best return of three goals and Groves believed that he was excellent all afternoon.
"I thought it was his best game of the year for us," he said.
"He was up everywhere and his work rate was really strong and he finished off with three goals which was good.
"I thought he was huge for us and even in the first quarter I thought he willed us to sort of wrestle back that momentum.
"He had a great day for us."
Groves was really pleased with the overall performance of his side and noted the game from Jaxon Ryan who had his first game in a new role.
"We had a few role changes for a few players," he said.
"Jaxon and Blake Ryan both played back and it was Jaxon's first game down back and he did really well.
"Everyone played their part which was really good and there was glimpses from everyone which was a real positive for the club."
The win effectively ensures that the Crows will avoid the wooden spoon and Groves was hopeful his side could continue to build momentum in their final six games of the season.
Leigh McKay, Luke McKay and Jack Powell all finished two goals apiece for the Eagles while Tom Powell, Austyn Rankin, Joseph Grinter and Tomas van Buuren were also among their best.
The loss continues their win less start to the season with games to follow in the next few weeks against Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
