The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton defeated Narrandera by 43 points at Leeton Showground

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 2 2023 - 9:59am, first published 9:45am
Eight unanswered goals in the second quarter guided Leeton-Whitton to a 43-point victory over Narrandera.

