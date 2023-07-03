IT HAS taken until round nine, but the Leeton Greens have finally been on the wrong side of the ledger after going down to Darlington Point-Coleambally on Sunday afternoon.
In a close contest, Leeton suffered their first defeat of the season in the 26-20 loss to the Roosters.
Coach Hayden Philp said going into the match the team always knew it would be a hard task at hand.
The back and forth carried on for much of the game, but the scoreline may have seemed slightly worse if not for a Leeton try right on the full-time buzzer.
While the loss wasn't the result they were after, there's no doubting it will give them even more motivation and incentive in the second half of the season as they look to go back-to-back in the first grade premiership race.
Leeton remain on top of the Group 20 ladder heading into this weekend's general bye, which they will use well to rest sore bodies before focusing on their next clash on July 16 when they host the Yenda Blueheelers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, Yanco-Wamoon hosted West Wyalong on Sunday afternoon, suffering a 56-10 defeat at the hands of the Mallee Men.
The loss will hurt the Hawks, who had been looking to get a win on the board to get their season back on track.
Billy Ingram and Harry Daudravuni picked up a try each during the match, with Rowan Matthews picking up the sole conversion.
The Hawks will also use the bye as a vital time to regroup and reset before their next match on July 16 in a tough clash against the Griffith Black and Whites.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.