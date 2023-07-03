The Irrigator

Leeton Greens suffer first loss of 2023 at the hands of Darlington Point-Coleambally

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated July 3 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
Rhys Wilesmith moves the ball for the Greens. Leeton lost their first game of the season on Sunday afternoon. Picture by Liam Warren
IT HAS taken until round nine, but the Leeton Greens have finally been on the wrong side of the ledger after going down to Darlington Point-Coleambally on Sunday afternoon.

