PARKVIEW Public School student Airlie Chilko has shown she has what it takes on the basketball court.
The year five student recently travelled to Tamworth to represent the Riverina at the NSWPSSA Girls Basketball Championships.
Airlie was selected in the team after some outstanding performances at the Riverina basketball trial held in Albury during March.
Airlie and her Riverina teammates performed creditably throughout the championships, which were held over several days.
The team finished with a 4-3 record and a seventh-placed finish in NSW.
Airlie was awarded the coaches award for the Riverina team following her outstanding efforts throughout the four-day event.
There was also much excitement back at school, with Parkview students able to track Airlie's progress via the NSW School Sport Unit Livestream.
Parkview's basketball coach Sally Irvin was full of praise for Airlie's achievement.
"This is such a wonderful achievement for someone in year 5," she said.
"Airlie continues to work hard at her game and this experience is a just reward for application."
Results:
Pool games
Riverina 39 d Western 17.
Riverina 42 d North Coast 11.
Riverina 65 d North West 9.
MacKillop 42 d Riverina 30.
Sydney North 56 d Riverina 27.
Sydney East 39 d Riverina 38.
Seventh-placed play-off:
Riverina 45 d Polding 40.
