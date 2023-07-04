The Irrigator

Parkview Public School student Airlie Chilko shone at the recent NSWPSSA Girls Basketball Championships

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated July 4 2023 - 10:51am, first published 10:00am
Parkview Public School student Airlie Chilko travelled to Tamworth recently to represent Riverina at the NSWPSSA Girls Basketball Championships recently. Picture supplied
Parkview Public School student Airlie Chilko travelled to Tamworth recently to represent Riverina at the NSWPSSA Girls Basketball Championships recently. Picture supplied

PARKVIEW Public School student Airlie Chilko has shown she has what it takes on the basketball court.

TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

