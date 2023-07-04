Although returning from Dubbo without a state championship title under their belt, the Leeton Soldiers Club fives put in a mighty effort.
The team reached the championship quarter finals before being knocked out of the competition by eventual runners up Merimbula.
June 30 had the first round of competition with the Soldiers Club getting off to a roaring start with a four shot, 61-57, victory over Campbelltown City.
A 14-shot, 24-10 loss by the usually-dependable Mark Lemon's side proved the difference in the Soldiers second game against Sawtell.
The 61-47 defeat left the club with a must win July 1 morning game against Sydney outfit Grandviews.
An early night paid dividends as the side exploded from the blocks to record a massive 74-39 victory, with Adam McIntyre's team leading the way, bolting to a huge 20-shot win and propelling the club into the knockout quarter final stages of the competition.
IN OTHER NEWS:
After a quick lunch, it was back out onto the greens in what were arctic conditions to face South Coast Club, Merimbula.
Things didn't quite go the club's way falling to the eventual championship runner up 71-52, with McIntyre's side again flying the flag with the only win of the game, a very narrow 22-21 victory.
The team exceeded expectations and great credit should go to the three skippers McIntyre, Lemon and Mark Vogel who have guided the side since February on its long road to the finals.
Last week's Thursday social bowls had Alan Breed extricate himself from his sick bed to record an extremely brave one shot 24-23 win over Mick McAliece.
On rink three David Noad had a convincing 20-10 victory over Ken O'Connell, while in the final game of the afternoon, Phil Morris was made to struggle against Bruce Dale before recording a lucky 19-12 win.
Noad may have to take out a bank loan after recording yet another two wrong biases, while others who contributed to the club's coffers were Peter Evans and Pat Hart.
