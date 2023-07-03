The Leeton Greens are making a habit of drawing in 2023 after they shared the points for the third time this season and second in a row.
The Greens made the trip out to Coleambally to take on the Roosters and were able to strike first inside eight minutes as Elli Gill continued her strong season.
Olivia Whelan and Ellen Frost scored in quick succession to see the Roosters take the lead, but it was short-lived as Jamie Taylor locked the scores at 10-all.
It was the Roosters who took the lead into the break, however as Whelan scored her second of the game to see the home side leading 14-10 at the break.
It was a tightly contested second half, and it wasn't until Taylah Axtill scored with 11 minutes remaining that the scores would lock at 14-all.
That was where the score would remain as Leeton were able to maintain their gap to the sixth-placed Roosters.
Meanwhile, it was another tough weekend for Yanco-Wamoon as they played host to West Wyalong.
The Mallee Chicks were able to make a fast start with a try in the opening minute before Caitlin Cooper, Bree Franklin, and Makayla Cooper had the visitors racing away with the game with a 20-0 lead inside 10 minutes.
Olivia Nicholson continued the point scoring before a quick-fire hat-trick to Kady Amarant in the space of nine minutes, while Ava Lemon crossed just before the break.
Lemon scored two tries early in the second half to complete her hat-trick while tries to Emma Bayley, Charlee Jones, and Laura Harland wrapped up the 60-0 win.
Hay managed to leapfrog the Roosters into fifth after Jesse Carter and Sophie Curtis helped the Magpies come away with a 10-4 win, with Chloe Biggs scoring the Shark's only points.
