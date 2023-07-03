Leeton Races information and track records

Experience the thrill of the track in a country atmosphere at Leeton. Picture Shutterstock.

This is sponsored content for Ladbrokes.



Located in the beautiful Riverina region of New South Wales, the Leeton Racecourse is a hub of excitement and entertainment for horse racing enthusiasts. With a rich history and a passionate local community, the Leeton Races have become an annual event that attracts visitors from far and wide.

In this blog post, we will dive into the fascinating world of the Leeton Races, exploring the race track's unique features and taking a look at some of the impressive track records held by the finest horses and jockeys to grace the course.

The Leeton race track information and features

Nestled amongst picturesque surroundings, the Leeton Racecourse offers a wonderful setting for a day at the races. The track itself is a turf course with a circumference of 1,800 metres and a home straight of 350 metres. This provides ample opportunity for horses to showcase their speed and endurance, making for thrilling races for spectators to enjoy.

One of the standout features of the Leeton Racecourse is its well-maintained facilities. The course boasts modern amenities, such as a fully-equipped bar, TAB facilities, and bookmakers on site, ensuring that racegoers enjoy a comfortable experience.

Additionally, the racecourse offers a range of dining options, including a bistro and BBQ areas, so you can indulge in delicious food while soaking up the atmosphere of the races.

Another notable aspect of the Leeton Racecourse is its commitment to providing a family-friendly environment. The racecourse offers a designated children's play area and regularly hosts activities and entertainment for the whole family during race days. This focus on inclusivity ensures that the Leeton Races are an enjoyable day out for visitors of all ages.

The Leeton Races Records

Over the years, the Leeton Races have seen some truly exceptional horses and jockeys achieve remarkable feats on the track. Let's take a moment to appreciate some of the most impressive records set at the Leeton Racecourse.

1050m Record

The record for the 1,050-metre race is held by the formidable Tiger By The Tale. This impressive horse, trained by Trevor Sutherland and ridden by jockey Bryan Murphy, set the record on February 27, 2017, with a time of 59.75 seconds. This exceptional time has yet to be surpassed, showcasing the skill and prowess of both horse and jockey.

1000m Record

The 950-metre record is held by the talented horse, Whirlwind. Whirlwind completed the 950-metre sprint in just 57.860 seconds. This incredible performance took place on October 8, 2012, and remains unbeaten to this day.

1050m Record

The 1,050-metre record at the Leeton Racecourse is held by the outstanding horse Zakynthos Regrets. Zakynthos Regrets set the record on January 31, 2017, with a time of 0:59.770. This fantastic achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all those involved in Zakynthos Regrets' success.

1150m Record

The record for the 1,150-metre race at the Leeton Racecourse is held by the incredible horse, Little Capri. Little Capri set the record on January 31, 2017, with a time of 1:05.320. With this accomplishment, Little Capri cemented its name in the Leeton Racecourse history books.

1200m Record

The 1,200-metre record at the Leeton Racecourse is held by the phenomenal horse, Favourite Princess. Favourite Princess set the record on April 5, 2000, with a time of 1:08.700. This record-breaking performance is a testament to the incredible talent and skill of Favourite Princess.

1600m Record

The 1,600-metre record is held by the talented horse, Alerted. Alerted completed the 1,600-meter sprint with a time of 1:35.360. This incredible performance took place on October 8, 2012, and remains unbeaten to this day.

1,900m Record

The 1,900-metre record is held by the talented horse, Barcoo Bill. Barcoo Bull Zarhron completed the 1,900-metre sprint with a time of 1:56.810. This happened on September 28, 2000. This record-breaking performance is a testament to the incredible talent and skill of Barcoo Bill.

These are just a few of the amazing track records held by horses and jockeys at the Leeton Racecourse. The annual event draws in thousands of visitors from around Australia, eager to witness some truly remarkable performances on the race track. Whether you're a horse racing expert or a novice spectator, the Leeton Races are an exciting and enjoyable experience that you won't want to miss.

Conclusion

The Leeton Races offer a fantastic day out for horse racing enthusiasts and families alike. The racecourse's modern facilities, beautiful setting, and commitment to providing an enjoyable experience for all visitors make it a must-visit destination for those looking to enjoy the thrill of the races.

The impressive track records held by some truly exceptional horses and jockeys highlight the passion and skill that goes into this exciting sport.

So, next time you're in the Riverina region, be sure to pay a visit to the Leeton Racecourse and witness the exhilarating spectacle of the Leeton Races for yourself.