THE doors at Leeton library will now be open longer thanks to revised hours.
Following a successful trial of the new opening hours, the times have been officially endorsed by Leeton Shire Council.
From Monday, July 10 the library will be open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 5pm and Saturday's from 9am to noon.
Council's executive manager people and culture Tracy Pearce-Brambley said the new hours will better suit visitor needs and enhance the library service.
"Library traffic statistics throughout the trial period have indicated patrons prefer to visit the library from morning to mid-afternoon," she said.
"Afternoons/evenings, on the other hand, have been less popular with visitors. The new opening hours now align with visitor preferences."
Compared to the previous operating model, this means from Monday to Friday, the library now opens half an hour earlier.
The after-hours access until 5.30pm wasn't utilised by many with closing times reverting back to 5pm. This also includes the removal of Thursday late nights.
Saturday remains unchanged.
