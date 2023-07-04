LEETON-WHITTON'S A grade side clawed their way to another narrow victory over Narrandera on the weekend.
It was the side's third win of the season and the second against Narrandera in 2023, with the final score 50-48 in the home team's favour.
The last time the two sides met was in round three where the exact same score was recorded in an odd sporting coincidence.
Leeton-Whitton coach Libby Gillespie said even though her team was without several of their usual players, they were able to get the job done.
"We enjoy playing against Narrandera, they are a good team to play," Gillespie said.
"Both teams were without a couple of their players. Lauren Hodge is out for us, she's injured and we're not sure if or when she will be back this season.
"We're also without Brooke Buckley, who has gone home for the school holidays. It puts a dent in our defensive end of the court.
"It was a good game in terms of the teams being evenly matched and it was nice to pick up another win."
The Crows are seventh on the ladder and continue to take each week as it comes.
The hope is to build on the mix of youth and experience to hold the team in good stead for future years.
With injuries having a toll, it has been hard for the Crows, but there have been many highlights and areas of their game that have impressed Gillespie.
The culture being built among the netball teams across all grades is also something coaches and players have been working on.
"The general feel about the club is a good one, which is really good," Gillespie said.
This weekend the Crows are on the road to face Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Gillespie said this will be a hard match for the Crows, but said she expects her players to still go in with the mentality the game is up-for-grabs and anyone's to win on the day.
"If we were at full strength, I do believe we would beat Ganmain and I do want the girls to go in with that mentality, but the reality is we won't have the height in the defensive end," she said.
"That will be the difference I think. Everywhere else we can match them, but we'll go in prepared and ready to go and just see what happens."
