The win secures the minor premiership for Narrandera, and with the points shared between Goolgowi and Hillston, after the game was abandoned due to a long wait for an ambulance after an injury in the final women's game, the finals will be played in Narrandera for week one and week two will be in Hillston. Unless Rankins Springs can make up an 80 points differential next week, Ivanhoe will lock up fourth.