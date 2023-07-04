CHANGES, updates, awareness and education all combined for an important experience for those working in the disability sector recently.
A recent annual conference focusing on the National Disability Insurance Scheme in Sydney was attended by providers from across the country, including members of Leeton's My Plan Connect team.
The conference was an opportunity to understand the current issues from the views of participants, providers and decision-makers.
Among those speaking at the conference was Federal NDIS Minister Bill Shorten, National Disability Insurance Agency chairman and renowned athlete Kurt Fearnley, NDIS Commissioner Tracy Mackey and many others.
My Plan Connect managing director Jodie O'Bree said Mr Shorten's keynote speech was a highlight.
"He was very positive about the NDIS, which is nice," Mrs O'Bree said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There are many changes coming for NDIS and I know they will be looking to clamp down on any businesses or entities that are taking advantage of the scheme.
"They are trying to get all of that under control.
"There are so many positive things coming out of the NDIS and the positives and differences it makes it people's lives."
A review of the scheme has been underway and changes are in the works. In exciting news for My Plan Connect in Leeton, it has recently secured a new respite house.
"It's all in the process, it's a five-bedroom home with a bit of land, so we'll be able to have a hobby farm, a little welding and building section," Mrs O'Bree said.
"It will be great for Leeton as we will be able to take more participants on. It's accessible to everyone. We're really excited about it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.