A REUNION to celebrate a premiership that marked history for the Yanco-Wamoon Football Club will be held this weekend.
The reunion will mark 50 years since the 1973 first grade premiership, which was the first for the club as an amalgamated entity after Wamoon and Yanco joined forces in 1970.
To claim the premiership, the side took down Lakes United 16-10 in the grand final.
The team was coached by Bill Watson.
All players, supporters and sponsors from that premiership winning year through until today have been invited to attend the reunion weekend, with the festivities kicking off on Friday, July 7 with drinks at the Yanco Hotel from 6pm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The fun, laughs and sharing of memories will continue on Saturday, July 8 at the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club with drinks and dinner at a cost of $30 per person.
To book your spot contact the club or organiser Pat Hart on 0450 168 608.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.