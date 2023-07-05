LEETON'S young soccer players have come away from their season full of new skills and confidence.
Leeton United has wrapped up its junior competitions, thanking all of the players for their participation in 2023.
The club also gave a big shout out to all of the volunteers who helped week. Leeton United is also already on the look out for more volunteers for the 2024 junior season, with more information available by contacting the club.
Results
A grade grand final
Melbourne Victory 5 (Fletcher Barton 2, Will Barton-Roden, Marcus ApAthurwyn, Charles Fanning) d Brisbane Roar 2 (Ava Weymouth, Ruhama Lemma).
Best: Will Barton-Roden (Melb) and Latasha Salafia (Bris).
In the consolation matches, Perth Glory finished on a high with victory over an undermanned Sydney FC side, while the Wanderers shut out Adelaide Utd to claim victory.
Perth Glory 6 (Chloe Mallamace 3, Naite Hutchison 2, Reeve Hutchison) d Sydney FC 2 (Isaac Sayer-Roberts, Benji McWhinnie).
Best: Zara Munro (Syd) and Chloe Mallamace (Per).
IN OTHER NEWS:
West Syd Wanderers 5 (Lachlan Mallamace 2, Kyle Looby 2, Max Di Salvia) d Adelaide Utd 0.
Best: Max Di Salvia (WSW) and Charlie Crispe (Adel).
Award winners
Best and fairest: Chloe Mallamace (Perth Glory).
Golden boot: Lachlan Mallamace (West Syd Wanderers).
Encouragement award: Malakai McPhee (West Syd Wanderers).
Under 8/9s
West Syd Wanderers 14 (Aiden Lewis 7, Mason Harmer 3, Harrison Walsh 3, Romeo Ciavarella) d Sydney FC 1 (Danny Vitelli).
Best: Will Watson (Syd) and Mason Harmer (WSW).
Adelaide Utd 6 (Zaide Robb 5, Travis Robertson) d Perth Glory 0.
Best: Henley Andreazza (Adel) and Bryton Tuckett (Per).
Brisbane Roar 10 (Reece Munro 5, Sage Sloan 4, Jasper Sands) d Melbourne Victory 0.
Best: Jarvis Tiffin (Melb) and Sage Sloan (Bris).
Award winners
Best and fairest: Jarvis Tiffin (Melb) and Bryton Tuckett (Per).
Golden boot: Zaide Robb (Adel).
Encouragement award: Charlie Pfeiffer (West Syd Wanderers).
Under 6/7s
Sydney FC 3 (Van Gregurke 3) d Green 2 (Nehemiah Charles 2).
Best: Mia Campbell (Syd) and Nehemiah Charles (Gre).
West Syd Wanderers 3 (Ruben Patelesio, Alex Tabain, Patrick Day) d Yellow 1 (Ari Tiffen). Best: Ruben Patelesio (WSW) and Connor Iannelli (Yell).
Brisbane Roar 2 (Brady Woods 2) d Perth Glory 0. Best: Levi Shields (Bris) and Isabel Mallamace (Per).
Adelaide Utd 3 (Benedict Doolin 3) drew Melbourne Victory 3 (Cristiano Wijesiri 2, Nash Thompson). Best: Cristiano Wijesiri (Melb) and Benedict Doolin (Adel).
Award winners
Best and fairest: Isabel Mallamace (Per). Golden boot: Nehemiah Charles (Green). Encouragement award: Ruben Patelesio (WSW).
