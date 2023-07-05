A BREAST cancer diagnosis is no longer as scary as it once was, provided women stay on top of their screenings and self checks.
With that in mind, the NSW Health mobile screening van will be in Leeton from July 24 to August 25.
BreastScreen NSW provides free breast screening to women to support the early detection of breast cancer.
Director BreastScreen NSW (Greater Southern), Veronica Scriven, said a regular breast screen is one of the most important things women can do for their health.
"Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy," she said.
"Around 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history.
"This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women."
Ms Scriven said having a BreastScreen NSW van in Leeton makes it easier for women to attend their recommended two-yearly screening.
"Bringing these vital services to Leeton means more women can be screened," she said.
"Life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority."
The BreastScreen NSW van will be located at Sycamore Street in the car park near the library.
An appointment with BreastScreen NSW is free, takes less than 20 minutes and no doctor's referral is needed.
Fast facts
The mobile clinic visiting Leeton is equipped with a lift system to support women with health conditions or disability to have their mammogram.
To book a free mammogram with BreastScreen NSW, visit book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au or call 13 20 50.
