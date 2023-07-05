The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

BreastScreen NSW van to be in Leeton from July 24 to August 25 in 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated July 5 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessamy Chambers with the BreastScreen NSW van, which will be in Leeton from July 24 to August 25. Picture supplied
Jessamy Chambers with the BreastScreen NSW van, which will be in Leeton from July 24 to August 25. Picture supplied

A BREAST cancer diagnosis is no longer as scary as it once was, provided women stay on top of their screenings and self checks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.