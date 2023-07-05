LEETON-WHITTON will be out do something it hasn't achieved in quite some time this weekend when they face Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Fresh from last weekend's victory over Narrandera, the Crows are hoping they can make it two-from-two when they hit the road for the clash with the Lions.
With finals out of the question for Leeton-Whitton, one of their goals for the remainder of the season is to impact on the ladder as much as it can.
This means, taking down teams who have a chance to play finals and shaking things up a bit.
Coach Tom Groves also wants to see his side continue to improve and build on the consistency they have been working on all season.
He said keeping the positivity up around the playing group was vital heading into the back end of the season, which would in turn hold the club in good stead heading into their pre-season for the 2024 fixture at the end of this year.
"Ganmain are a tough side, first time we met them was in round one, we did show some good signs there," Groves said.
"We will take the confidence from our win against Narrandera into this weekend.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Hopefully we can build on that and upset a few along the way, especially in the remaining rounds to come.
"With finals out of the way, we want to upset the balance and hopefully shock a few (teams)."
Leeton-Whitton will likely make some changes to their team that defeated Narrandera, but expect it will remain mostly similar.
"We're not exactly set in stone yet, we'll finalise all of that at training on Thursday night," Groves said.
If the Crows can upset the Lions on Saturday, it will indeed have an impact. GGGM are sitting in fourth position on the Riverina Football League, with MCUE nipping at their heels in fifth and just a game behind.
Every match for these teams gunning for a final five position is vital from here on out, meaning if the Crows can inject an upset here and there, it will impact where these sides finish their year.
"It would be good to get in there and have a few upsets and just be a bit of a reward for all of the hard work everyone is putting in," Groves said.
