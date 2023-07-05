GOLF and charity has once again combined with great fanfare in Leeton.
The annual charity golf day in aid of Leeton's St Vincent de Paul Society store and Friends of Luro was held on June 25, with 75 participants on the day.
"The three-person Ambrose format protects hackers from disaster hits and allows opportunities for glory when the shot goes well," organiser Eric Hudson said.
"Players were well fed. Hearty soup to start, Frank's steak sandwich for lunch and nibbles at the Leeton Soldiers Club."
The bragging rights on the day went to the winning team made up of Jade Hodge, Lindsay Fysh, and T Clark, who were awarded their prize by sponsor Tin Nguyen.
Lorraine Kefford, Craig Kefford and Sue Jaensch finished in second, while James Mason, Adrian Tagilala and Grant Cropper played well to gain third place.
Men's nearest the pin winner was Beau Routley, men's longest drive Aaron Woolley and the ladies longest drive honours went to Lorraine Kefford.
Speaking after the event was Matthew Rhodes, who spoke of the work of Friends of Luro do in East Timor, while Brian Troy outlined how Vinnies helps the community in Leeton.
Mr Rhodes, who travelled to Luro in 2019, talked of the living conditions there, and of the health and happiness of the children attending the residential schools on Friends of Luro scholarships.
Mr Troy outlined the work of St Vinnies to support families in need. He spoke of the circumstance in which St Vinnies assists people is becoming more difficult.
"Both charities need younger members to carry on the work," Mr Hudson said.
