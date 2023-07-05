For many people, when the term "Pride Parade" is used it creates excitement and joy, a time to celebrate and a time for recognition.
For Leeton residents, it will be a time for dancing and spreading awareness, especially dancing.
With Leeton's first ever pride coming in September, the team has been working hard to bring everything together.
The organising group, made up of Denise McGrath (secretary), Diane Harrison (treasurer), Fay (communications), Nicholas Wright (chairman) and Tyler Stafford (festival producer), have been working constantly in order for the festival to run smoothly and be as fun as possible.
I will admit, there have been struggles. During February the Leeton Rainbow Pride Collective Inc applied for a grant, which if successful, would have allowed for $60,000 to be put towards the festival and other activities.
We were not successful which means we will have to set up a stricter budget, unfortunately meaning activities such as our Drag Competitions will not be going ahead.
The Glam Up! Workshops have been helping everyone prepare for the festival.
The latest one focused on sewing and seamstressing costumes and outfits for everyone's drag ideas. Mr Wright was pleased the second workshop was a success.
"It's a great thing for the teachers to run," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We've always looked out for groups that can help inspire and I feel that their creative genius and expertise (in the field) have helped the community explore more."
The workshop itself is run by mother and daughter duo, Maxine and Chelsea Butler, and Rommley Brady.
The next workshop is on July 15 and will focus on makeup.
The festival itself will start with a launch on September 29 at the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club.
The following day on September 30 will be the biggest day of the long weekend with the fair and market, parade and after party.
The fair and market will start at 7am at Mountford Park and will continue while the parade itself is on.
For the parade, the main street has been chosen for the parade, so expect traffic blocks in main areas.
The parade should go on for at least an hour before everyone starts moving to the show grounds where the fair will begin.
The fair will have rides for the kids and will also feature people on stilts roving.
We invite anyone who is 18+ to join us at the after party hosted by the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club. October 1 there will be a brunch at the Wade Hotel, followed by a cinema night at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery.
For more information visit www.leetonpride.org.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.