The Irrigator

Leeton Pride Festival plans continue on, second glam workshop held

By Tyler Stafford
Updated July 5 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The workshops are helping everyone prepare for the Leeton Pride Festival later this year. Picture by NDM Photography
The workshops are helping everyone prepare for the Leeton Pride Festival later this year. Picture by NDM Photography

For many people, when the term "Pride Parade" is used it creates excitement and joy, a time to celebrate and a time for recognition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.