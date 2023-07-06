Here we are in NAIDOC Week for 2023.
Just wondering are you aware of what the NAIDOC acronym stands for?
For those who don't know, it stands for National Aboriginal and Islanders Day Observance Committee.
It is an Australian observance that celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples.
This year's theme is "For our Elders".
For those interested, you can gain a strong insight to the reason for this theme by googling NAIDOC 2023.
Please do so as it encapsulates the huge role Elders play in all communities.
Our First Nations people have a rich culture with strong links to the land and waters of Australia.
Our First Nations peoples culture has been confirmed as the oldest continuous culture on earth.
IN OTHER NEWS:
There have been various activities organised for the NAIDOC celebrations here in Leeton, as well as in Griffith that have been cancelled due to this week's wet weather.
Griffith's event will now be held in September and Leeton's family fun day was postponed to a new date yet to be announced.
Narrandera celebrations have been happening over the week with the closing ceremony and tree planting at the Wetlands on Sunday, July 9 at 11am and a NAIDOC Ball is set to be held on September 16.
Homelessness Week runs from August 7 to August 13.
Keep an eye out regarding our activities for this most important event in our community.
We will provide further information as we get closer.
Remember, volunteers are precious and we would welcome those who wish to come and speak to us about volunteering at Murrumbidgee Homelessness.
Give Michelle or Judy a call on 0432 00 11 63 (Michelle) or 0447 096 418 (Judy).
