Glitz, glamour and old-world charm will descend on Leeton this weekend to transform tourists and residents alike back to a time of both wealth, change and struggle.
The Australian Art Deco Festival is finally here after months of planning and hard work by organisers.
Leeton's visitor numbers are expected to explode throughout the three-day event, which features everything from a High Rollers Casino Night, dance workshops for all ages and cocktail making to a festival in Mountford Park, a French-themed dinner and cabaret, circus workshops, exhibitions, glow roller disco and much more.
The program is so jam-packed those who are travelling to town to take part may need a holiday after their exciting visit to Leeton.
The festival is continuing to grow, expand and gain a real name for itself, with people from across Australia booked in to attend.
Of course, all of the events are also aimed at residents from the shire and the wider region, with something on the schedule for all interests and tastes.
One new event this year is Lionel's Bootleg Smokehouse on Saturday night at the Leeton Jockey Club and it's not too late to join in the fun in honour of the late Lionel Weston.
Many events as part of the festival are ticketed, but there are also a plethora of free activities that offer the chance to get involved, enjoy entertainment and the general vibe on offer throughout the weekend.
Leeton Shire Council events officer Fran Macdonald said excitement levels were building around town.
She thanked businesses for getting into the spirit by decorating their shop fronts, saying she had no doubt the economy would be well stimulated across the weekend.
"Everything has clicked, there is buzz around and it's really quite heartening," Mrs Macdonald said.
"This festival is something that sets us apart from everywhere else.
"Leeton should be proud of its Art Deco heritage and we're excited to keep building on that as part of the festival. Word of mouth is getting out there."
With so much happening across the weekend, the idea is to do as much or as little as one wants.
Sunday's festivities are very family-oriented and feature many events in Yanco to ensure it doesn't miss out.
Organisers have included old favourites in the program and added extras.
"We're hoping everyone has a fantastic time and just enjoys being part of a festival that is really starting to put Leeton on the map," Mrs Macdonald said.
The main port of call for information across the weekend is the website at leetonartdecofestival.com.au and the Australian Art Deco Festival Leeton Facebook page.
