CHANGE is in the air for a well-known Leeton law firm after it announced its recent merge with another entity in the region.
Tierney and Dowd, established in Leeton in 1916, has announced it has merged with Narrandera-based practice, Patrick Dawson Law.
The merger, which has been in the works for two years and settled July 1, will see the firm become one of the most experienced legal teams in the region.
"Our newly-expanded team of solicitors has over 60 years of combined experience," said partner of the merged companies, Patrick Dawson.
"This will offer our growing client base an unrivalled level of legal knowledge."
Tierney and Dowd owner, Mark Del Gigante, who will stay on as partner, said he is excited about the opportunity the merger offers existing and new clients across the region and beyond.
"This is a perfect partnership of two firms with synergistic values and practice styles, coming together to strengthen their position both in capacity and experience, which will ultimately benefit our clients," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Patrick Dawson Law, was founded in 2019 by the Narrandera-born lawyer.
Last year it expanded into Coleambally with the intention of serving areas that previously struggled with seeing a lawyer face-to-face.
"Both firms are committed to servicing the region with the best legal representation they can get, no matter their location, age, income or status," Mr Dawson said.
"We practise with empathy, care and integrity with the intention of creating long-lasting social impact, without drawn-out expensive legal battles.
"This will continue even more so now with this historic merger."
The merger will see all staff of both firms remain and bring the total number of employees to 10, with numerous other legal contract specialists.
Clients of the firms were notified of the changes in June, ahead of the settlement, and will continue trading under their individual company names for the foreseeable future.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.