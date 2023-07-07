The Irrigator

Leeton's Tierney and Dowd announces merger with Narrandera's Patrick Dawson Law

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated July 7 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:00pm
Mark Gerrard, Mark Del Gigante and Patrick Dawson. Picture supplied
Mark Gerrard, Mark Del Gigante and Patrick Dawson. Picture supplied

CHANGE is in the air for a well-known Leeton law firm after it announced its recent merge with another entity in the region.

TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

