Joan Lloyd, Jan Walker, Judy Heness and Denise Naylor claim 2023 fours title at L&D

By Lorraine Messner
July 7 2023 - 10:00am
Joan Lloyd, Jan Walker, Judy Heness and Denise Naylor. Picture supplied
THE Leeton and District Bowling Club has new champions among them thanks to a competitive match on Thursday.

