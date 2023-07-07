THE Leeton and District Bowling Club has new champions among them thanks to a competitive match on Thursday.
The finals of the fours championship was held on July 6, with Joan Lloyd, Jan Walker (who also scored a resting toucher), Judy Heness and Denise Naylor claiming the title.
They defeated Elaine Sullivan, Mary Payten, Marika Pete and Jan Fitzpatrick.
Lloyd's team started strong with a score of five on the first end and only allowed Sullivan's team to win seven of the 21 ends played, winning the game 28-10.
In social bowls Dot Semmler, Janet Bell and Faye Harris (the drawn winners) had a convincing win over Patti Wakeman, Hilary Chambers and Jo Rees winning the game 16-8.
The lady bowlers at the L&D hold a social bowls session each Thursday morning, with all players of all abilities welcome to take part.
