THE Leeton Sub-Branch was host to RSL Riverina District Council meeting last month at the Soldiers Club following wreath laying at the cenotaph.
We welcomed members from many Riverina towns, as well as NSW RSL director David McCann from Coolamon.
It's a bonus having David on RSL NSW Board, being able to represent our rural communities.
On the first Wednesday in June we held our regular Sub-branch meeting, including a washup on Anzac Day.
Discussions included how we can improve things not only for the community, but for the few Sub-branch workers who run the event.
We were fortunate to have Leeton Shire Council events co-ordinator Fran McDonald come along to prove input from the shire's perspective.
We welcomed her presence and look froward to working with her, supporting us on our delivery of all commemorative events.
IN OTHER NEWS:
We have quite a few points to work on, including involving Yanco and Whitton, bringing us all together, supporting each other.
The wonderful success of the dinner in May for all veterans and their families has driven us to continue with a regular dinner, alternating with a meeting, on the first Wednesday of each month.
We know many younger veterans don't necessarily want to attend meetings, but they do want to be connected to mateship and camaraderie. It is our plan that our dinners will provide some of that for them.
This month we again held a dinner, with August 2 being the regular meeting at the Leeton Soldiers Club at 5pm.
On the third Saturday of the month we hold our morning tea, but this month it will be at Middle Beach, weather permitting.
There will be a fire for warmth, billy tea, coffee, and maybe a pancake or two.
Definitely an opportunity for anyone to drop a line if you bring your own rod, but don't forget a chair.
