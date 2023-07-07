NSW health minister Ryan Park says he is committed to improving health outcomes in the MIA, promising to be no stranger to the Murrumbidgee.
Visiting as part of the opening of the Griffith Family Care Centre on July 6, Mr Park says ensuring the regions can not only attract doctors and nurses but retain them is of top priority.
"One of the most difficult conversations I had when I first became minister was about the fact that 1,112 nursing positions from the former government were only temporarily funded," Mr Park said.
"Now I'm working closely with the treasurer in the lead up to September's budget to try and develop a solution.
"We know we need more allied healthcare workers, nurses and paramedics in the regions, and there's a demand right across the state.
"One of the key announcements we've made is a partnership with the commonwealth for 80 new rural generalist trainees and the expansion of a trial designed to help rural communities to that effect," Mr Park said.
He says providing appropriate housing is a critical component for attracting and retaining health workers.
"To do that, we need to provide high - quality housing so people feel they are part of the community and can bring their families here," he said.
"It's not just about a new hospital service; it's about getting workers into those services. Every-time we intensify services there has to be a question of where does the workforce come from."
He believes work occurring at nearby hospitals, such as upgrades to Narrandera's emergency department, will be a boon for nearby towns and villages.
"There is a design there aimed at taking relief off surrounding areas. We don't want smaller rural and regional hospitals to miss out and we don't want to just focus on larger services," he said.
Mr Park believes the appointment of a deputy secretary for regional health will be instrumental in improving health outcomes in the bush.
NSW health secretary, Susan Pearce AM, said the role will have a key focus on community engagement, regional workforce, contribution to primary care reform and access to transport and accommodation.
"Mr (Luke) Sloane is perfectly placed to help build on the excellent work already being done as we strive to deliver the best possible health care for people living in regional NSW," Ms Pearce said.
