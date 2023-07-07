DANCERS cut a rug during special workshops for both adults and kids during day one of the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton.
The team from Brooks and Baker were on hand to host the workshops on July 7, making sure to feel even the most novice dancers welcome.
The first workshop to kick everything off was for the younger generation, with a small crowd registering to take part at the CWA Hall.
The youngsters were stepped through every move and detail by Gatsby Girls "Ruby" and "Trixie", whose flair and talent had everyone smiling and on their feet ready to go.
The participants learned a routine from scratch to the song Yes Sir! That's My Baby by the Firehouse Five Plus Two which included moves such as the Charleston, Bees Knees and the Scarecrow.
The group even put their own spin on things coming up with their own moves and poses.
There was even a performance at the end for their parents and grandparents to see what they had achieved in just one hour.
Later that same day, Ruby and Trixie were back again, but this time it was time for the adults to brush up on their skills at the Hydro Hotel.
A solid crowd turned out for this more advanced crash course, with laughter and smiles aplenty as everyone worked to learn the steps and incorporate them into a fun routine.
Some of the steps were performed to My Cutie's Due at Two to Two by the Firehouse Five Plus Two as dancers learned what it means to be a "leader" and a "follower" in a pairing of two on the dancefloor.
Ruby told the participants it was all about putting "your own spin" on things.
"You just have to enjoy it ... lean into the steps and the music," she said.
"Put a little bit of pressure into the hands so you can communicate with each other."
