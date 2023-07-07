IT CAN'T be a party without cocktails, but exactly how to make the perfect drink, well that is always up for debate.
Luckily, the team from Brooks and Baker were on hand during the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton to host cocktail making workshops at Leeton's iconic Hydro Hotel.
With the bar of the Hydro providing the perfect backdrop for the event, the first session on day one of the festival was packed to the brim.
Visitors and residents alike joined in the fun of the afternoon where each participant learned how to make several cocktails, which of course they could taste and drink along the way.
Fast friends were soon made as the atmosphere for the afternoon became more and more lively as everyone started to get into the spirit of the festival.
Darin from Brooks and Baker led the session, giving hints, tips and tricks along the way.
"Even if you are new to cocktail making, all you need to know is 'three, two, one'," he explained.
"The three equals your three parts of the drink, say with something like your juice.
"The two is your two parts of base spirits and the one is your flavouring, which could be something like Triple Sec for example."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The workshops added a fun element to the festival to get everyone into the mood and find the fun vibe of the weekend.
There was even fast facts handed out about cocktails, with prizes to be one and music from the era playing in the background.
A competition rounded out the workshop, with participants working together as a team to create their own signature drink, with a prize awarded at the end following a blind tasting from an "impartial taste tester".
Cocktails were also set to be on the menu for the High Rollers evening at the Hydro Hotel, consisting of four signature cocktails curated especially for the event, with names such as The Gatsby, Trix's Glitz, Blood and Honey and Eliksir Signature Serve.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.