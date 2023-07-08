THE good time-vibes, supreme entertainment and the chance to dress up all combined for an evening of glamour and class during night one of the Australian Art Deco Festival.
The High Rollers casino evening has become a staple on the festival program and is one both residents and visitors to town look forward to each year.
The red carpet was rolled out for guests on arrival at the Hydro Hotel before they were treated to a glass of champagne and ushered into the historic building.
From there the fun really got started, with everyone dressed to the nines in their 1920s garb, enjoying catching up with old friends and making new ones.
Vegas Nights Productions created a casino for the evening, with everyone able to use their "Hydro dollars" to have a dabble at games such as blackjack or roulette, but don't worry no real money was lost on the night.
The Gatsby Girls, the Wild Tonics and The Shuffle Club kept everyone entertained on and off the dance floors with their moves, signing prowess and musical tunes.
Taking part in the evening for the first time was Carolina and Stuart Forbes from Sydney, saying they had tried for four years to attend and finally circumstances finally allowed them to make the trip.
"We'd been looking at it for some time, we had previously been to Napier in New Zealand for their festival, but we wanted to do something here in Australia," Mrs Forbes said.
"It's been great fun so far.
"I hope it continues to get bigger and better. We're attending all of the main events."
The pair have a keen interest in the Art Deco era, saying they first started to become interested in the time period when they lived in a home that was built in the 1920s.
With the good times flowing throughout the night, it was evident to see everyone was embracing the spirit of the event, letting their hair down and having some good old fashioned fun. Krishna and David Armstrong were visiting Leeton for a second year to take part and said they were excited to take part again.
"The high rollers is a great night ... the opportunity to dress up is few and fair between," the pair said.
