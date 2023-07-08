The Irrigator
Photos

High Rollers night at Hydro Hotel really gets the party started for the 2023 Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton

By Talia Pattison
Updated July 8 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:00am
Leeton's Taylor Meads, Hayley Reynolds and Shaylah Elwin enjoy the High Rollers evening. Picture by Talia Pattison
THE good time-vibes, supreme entertainment and the chance to dress up all combined for an evening of glamour and class during night one of the Australian Art Deco Festival.

