THOUGHT-PROVOKING pieces and displays played a big role in this year's Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton.
The Leeton Museum and Art Gallery was one of many places not to be missed throughout the festival, with a launch kicking everything off in an official capacity on the evening of July 6.
This led into a big weekend at the venue with everything from movies in the "mini Roxy" and the a coffee at the Lands Office Cafe to a dressing for the art deco period workshop and the Evoking Art Deco exhibition.
The exhibition, which had its opening day on Friday, July 7, allows everyone to immerse themselves in the Art Deco time period, showing a blend of objects from the homes of the era and contemporary artworks that reinterpret Art Deco through a modern lens.
In even better news, the exhibition was not only open all weekend, but it will remain at the museum for everyone to enjoy until Saturday, September 30.
The path to the museum was clear on the weekend as the iconic building again opened its doors to one and all.
The Art Deco-inspired silhouettes lined the pathways in Chelmsford Place, leading everyone to the museum's doors.
Just outside the museum over the weekend was the Tutankhamen Roadshow van, again bringing the collection of artefacts and historic items for everyone to enjoy.
