THE opulence of the Art Deco era arrived in Leeton's Mountford Park for a day to remember.
As part of the Australian Art Deco Festival, the park played host to visitors, residents, stallholders, entertainers and everything in between for a day of fun, shopping, good food and outstanding tunes.
In the past as part of the festival, these activities have taken centre stage in Chelmsford Place, but in 2023 the decision was made to move the festivities to the park in the event of upgrade work starting in the original location.
While that wasn't the case, the park still provided the perfect backdrop for the festival on Saturday as many came dressed in their best Art Deco outfits to sample a little of everything that was on offer.
Stalls offering delicious bites to eat, vintage wares, art, creative works and clothing were all on offer, with the Mountford Park stage coming alive to the beats of professional entertainers The Shuffle Club, Electro Swiggety and The Wild Tonics.
Of course, MC Aurora was also on stage after backing up from the High Rollers evening the night before to ensure a smooth run on stage for the performers, but to also ensure the crowd was involved and knew what was coming up and when.
While the wintery conditions were felt, the sun did make an appearance and it was easy to see there was plenty of fun to be had throughout the morning and into the afternoon.
Shelley Wauchope travelled from Melbourne to be part of the event, selling items from her Sass Artworks collection, which included many with an Art Deco twist.
"I'm stoked I could come up ... I took a half day off work to drive up to be here, I'm loving it," she said.
"I started working with an Art Deco theme about a year ago with my artwork/designs and I've been adding to it since.
"Everyone has been so lovely. The way I see it is I get to be here as a stallholder, but enjoy everything as well.
"Absolutely, I'll be back next year."
