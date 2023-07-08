The Irrigator
Home/What's On/Things to do
Photos

The Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton had Mountford Park take centre stage on Saturday, July 8

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated July 8 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taking in the festivities at Mountford Park is Craig Gascoigne, Paul Andersen and David Armstrong. Picture by Talia Pattison
Taking in the festivities at Mountford Park is Craig Gascoigne, Paul Andersen and David Armstrong. Picture by Talia Pattison

THE opulence of the Art Deco era arrived in Leeton's Mountford Park for a day to remember.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.