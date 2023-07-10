The Irrigator

Leeton Squash Club's winter competition ticks off round three

By The Irrigator
July 10 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Cross plays a backhand dab with Col Thompson watching on. Picture supplied
David Cross plays a backhand dab with Col Thompson watching on. Picture supplied

TOUGH games greeted players on court during week three of the Leeton Squash Club's winter competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.