TOUGH games greeted players on court during week three of the Leeton Squash Club's winter competition.
With many tough matches throughout the week, there were also plenty of interesting results.
Monday night kicked off with Cooper Boardman defeating Tony Naimo 15-10, 15-12, 15-9 in a tough three-setter.
Will Nardi and Charmaine Lee recorded good wins to help the Giants defeat the Bombers.
On court two, the Eagles soared to the top of the table by defeating the Kangaroos.
Brad Woolner and Alec Tait both winning their games 3-0.
The Crows took care of the Tigers.
Jack Miller fighting back to defeat Finley Sales 14-16, 13-15, 15-8, 15-10, 15-11.
Jacob Harrison and Maanu Alexander played an entertaining match.
Harrison winning a tight contest 15-13, 16-14, 14-16, 13-15, 15-13.
Tuesday night and the Broncos claimed a clean sweep over the Raiders.
Will Rawle, Zac Fairweather and Samuel Mills winning in style.
Team Titans defeated the Rabbitohs on court one.
Cadell Thompson and Brodie Lashbrook played well for their wins.
Titans captain Col Thompson had to pull out all the stops to defeat David Cross 16-18, 15-6, 10-15, 15-7, 15-11.
The Warriors defeated the Dolphins.
Garry Walker and Callum Sheldrick both winning their games well.
Wednesday night had Chevaughn Moore and Ruby Miller make it one all in the Brumbies/Hurricanes stoush.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Zac Fairweather subbed up to defeat David Cross 15-9, 7-15, 13-15, 15-12, 15-11 to give the win to the Brumbies.
Marni Cunningham and Paul Payne had solid wins.
Captain Alayna Croucamp steered the Rebels to victory by defeating Gary Thompson 10-15, 15-12, 11-15, 15-9, 15-12.
In the late game, team Chiefs recorded a clean sweep against the Waratahs.
Anthony Iannelli and Nicole Onwuekwe winning their games comfortably.
In the match-of-the-week Hayden Farrugia defeated Adele Thompson 16-14, 15-11, 12-15, 9-15, 15-12.
Late last term, Leeton High School's squash teams and individuals were busy representing at various levels.
On May 22, the Leeton High girls and boys squash teams played in the final of the Riverina branch of the Combined High Schools Knockout in Hay.
The girls team consisting of Dakota Boardman, Ruby Miller, Adele Thompson and Madeleine Glenn were up against Finley High.
The boys, Will Gray-Mills, Jack Miller, Finley Sales and Benji Roden, played against Hay War Memorial High School.
They didn't come away with the win, but they all played great squash and did themselves and our school proud.
However, just one week later on May 31, Dakota, Ruby and Adele, representing with the Riverina team placed second at the CHS Squash Championship in Coffs Harbour.
Finley was also playing with the boys Riverina team, which placed sixth overall.
