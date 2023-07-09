DESPITE wanting to challenge and push some of the teams gunning for top five finishes in this year's Riverina League competition, it was not to be for Leeton-Whitton as they fell flat against a quality side on Saturday afternoon.
The Crows travelled to take on the Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong Lions, confident they would be able to push the team and surprise some of these top teams.
However, Leeton-Whitton returned home with a 106-point loss to their name, it what was a disappointing afternoon for the side.
The Crows started reasonably well, with the Lions only up by 15 points at the first break.
In the second half, GGGM started to find some rhythm, kicking six goals to Leeton-Whitton's one to be up by 46 points at half-time.
GGGM player Jacob Olsson found himself on the bench after being yellow carded for a sling tackle on Kabe Stockton and may face a short stint on the sidelines as a result.
Following the main break, the Lions really started to pile on the points, with the final result sitting at 18.10 (118) to 2.0 (12).
It was not the result the Crows were after, but once again they will re-group and see what they can throw at the Wagga Tigers this coming weekend at Robertson Oval.
Full-time
GGGM 2.3 8.4 11.7 18.10 (118) d Leeton Whitton 0.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 (12)
Among the better players for the Crows on the day was Blake Ryan, Angus Crelley, Matt Rainbird, Jaxon Ryan, Mason Dryburgh and Josh Stevens.
