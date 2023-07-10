IT WOULDN'T be an Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton without all of the fancy outfits and costumes, but it is the accessories that really add the finishing touch.
With this in mind, festival organisers made sure to include a special workshop that not only had the creative ideas flowing, but the finished product could be taken home and worn as part of the weekend's activities.
The headdress making workshop proved popular on the program, with many turning out to learn how to make the perfect piece.
Feathers, beads, bling and more combined for the pieces, with participants shown the top tips on how to bring it all together for the perfect head piece.
Many chose to match their creation with outfits they had in mind for the weekend, opting for beautiful colours to complement their dresses, shoes and coats.
One of those taking part was Ania Wilczynskr from Sydney, who said she has had an interest in all things Art Deco for some time.
She discovered the Leeton festival while searching for something in Australia that offered an event and activities in the Art Deco realm.
Joining her for the weekend was three other friends she met through a group in Sydney called Connected Women.
"It's been an amazing weekend, we've really enjoyed ourselves," Ms Wilczynskr said.
Many of those attending the workshop on day two of the festival planned to wear their creations at the Cabaret le Can Can event later that evening at Yanco Agricultural High School.
Headbands and headpieces are synonymous with the 1920s, with turban-style pieces also a staple among those living in that time period and famous starlets as well.
Headbands were integral to a flapper's look. Beautiful and decorative, they were known to also hold a flapper's hair in place while she danced.
