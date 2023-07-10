The Irrigator

Headdress making workshop was a fun way to get creative during Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton in 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 10 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Conway from Sydney had a ball taking part in the headdress making workshop during the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton. Picture by Talia Pattison
Angela Conway from Sydney had a ball taking part in the headdress making workshop during the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton. Picture by Talia Pattison

IT WOULDN'T be an Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton without all of the fancy outfits and costumes, but it is the accessories that really add the finishing touch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.