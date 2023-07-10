IT COULD be said there is no better way to whittle away the time then with a little bit of painting and a smidge of sipping.
As part of the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton, day two's program on Saturday, July 8 included paint and sip sessions hosted by MIA artist Sharon De Valentin.
Setting the scene for the two sessions was the iconic verandah at the Hydro Hotel, which provided the perfect space for getting creative while enjoying a glass of bubbles or two.
In keeping with the theme of the weekend, the painting itself had residents painting a 1920s stylish lady, with each of the projects adding their own flair and flavour throughout.
The finished paintings were taken home by each participant. Some had little experience with the paint brush, but each looked fantastic when completed.
With Ms De Valentin providing a step-by-step explanation on what to do along the way, everyone left feeling accomplished and happy to have tried something new if they hadn't participated in a similar event before.
Each of the two sessions were popular as part of the festival after being added to the program in 2023.
The paint and sip activities were among several creative workshops held throughout the weekend that included learning dance moves from the 1920s, headdress making and even discovering how to make the perfect cocktail.
