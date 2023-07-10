The Irrigator

Paint and sip sessions were a popular addition to the Australian Art Deco Festival Leeton program in 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MIA artist Sharon De Valentin led the paint and sip sessions as part of the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton on July 8. Picture by Talia Pattison
MIA artist Sharon De Valentin led the paint and sip sessions as part of the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton on July 8. Picture by Talia Pattison

IT COULD be said there is no better way to whittle away the time then with a little bit of painting and a smidge of sipping.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.