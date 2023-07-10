DAZZLING, fun and amazing were some of the words thrown around across the weekend to describe the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton.
The festival was held throughout three days from July 7 to 9 in 2023, with hundreds of people participating in all manner of events.
Visitors came from near and far just to be part of the fun, while residents also got into the spirit of the weekend by attending some of their favourite events.
There was everything from a High Rollers casino night and cocktail making workshops to a dazzling entertainment at venues across the shire, a cabaret evening at Yanco Agricultural High School, the Bloodshed at the Banquet performance, paint and sip events and much, much more.
With so much happening across the weekend, we thought it fun to pick out some of our favourite moments to share with readers. Enjoy!
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.