Tips to avoid termite infestations: What Australian homeowners need to know

Know the signs to look for when it comes to termites. Picture by Shutterstock

The cost of living is forever on the rise; the last thing you need is an expensive pest problem.



Termites cause more damage to Australian homes than fires, floods and storms combined.



What's even more scary is that they can live on your property undetected for a long time, and termite damage is often not covered by building insurance.



Knowing how to identify the signs of termites is critical to avoid an infestation.



Here is a guide on how to tell if you have termites, how to prevent a termite problem and how to handle an infestation.



Damage caused by termites



Termites eat away at wood, causing serious structural damage over time. They can destroy timber framework, and cause ceilings to collapse.



Termites can damage flooring and subfloors by eating away at stumps and supports, and even insulation in walls.



Termites have powerful jaws and can munch away on insulation around electrical wiring, which could cause short-circuiting and creates a fire hazard.



Signs of termites



There are a number of telltale signs that termites are in the home. These include:

Debris that looks like sawdust

Bubbles or blisters in paintwork

Damp areas on walls

Mud trials leading up the sides of the property or at joins of doors or windows

Tapping noises coming from within walls

Hollow sounding timber

Tiber that has been 'eaten away'

Sighting termites or flying termites

Tight-closing doors (indicates structural movement)

Dipping ceilings and buckling support beams

How to prevent termite infestations



Nobody wants termites at their property.



The best way to ensure you don't end up with costly or irreversible property damage is to stop termites from entering in the first place. Follow these tips to prevent termite problems in your home:



Address leaks and plumbing issues quickly: termites thrive in moist conditions Keep mulch and garden beds away from the walls of the building Use termite-resistant products to build structures where possible, including retaining walls Ensure sub-floors are well-ventilated Do not store cellulose materials around or under the house At any signs of termites around the property, including outside, contact pest control services to prevent them from entering the property and causing an infestation

How to solve a termite problem



Prevention is the best strategy, but termites can invade a property quickly and before you know it you have an infestation on your hands.



If termites have already taken over, consult a professional exterminator immediately.



They will determine where nests are and effectively eradicate them. Delaying could result in expensive damage to your property.



Attempting to deal with the problem by applying a surface spray will merely motivate the hoard to move around your property, and make finding the point of origin more difficult for a professional.



In summary



Termite problems are prevalent in Australian homes; being aware of the signs of termites, regularly cleaning and checking your property can prove invaluable in preventing an infestation.

