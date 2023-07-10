Preparing for a farm clearing sale: Tips for sellers

Picture by Shutterstock

Have you been wondering how to hold a farm clearing sale?



A clearing sale is an auction of the contents of a rural property after the owner has leased or sold it.



They are a chance to clear out the shed, offload unwanted machinery, livestock or farm equipment and provide an economical opportunity for other farmers to grab a bargain.



Events can be privately run or the seller may choose to utilise the expertise of a real estate or livestock agent, which can significantly advantage the vendor.



There are a number of factors you need to consider in order to attract prospective buyers and maximise returns.



Inventory assessment



Make a list of every item you intend to sell, along with the price you hope to obtain for it.



Consider if you have a range and what is the minimum you would take, as this may help you to decide what type of farm clearing sale you should host.



An inventory assessment is also a great advertising tool, particularly if you have any heavy machinery to sell, as it draws in buyers.



Pricing strategies



Farm clearing sales can be either reserved or unreserved; a reserved sale means that the vendor sets a minimum amount for each item and the item is not sold at auction if that minimum is not met.



At an unreserved sale the item is won by the highest bidder, regardless of the bid; this is the more popular type of sale amongst buyers as they hope to grab a bargain.



Knowing what buyers are willing to pay for each lot will help you to set a competitive price that may help create a bidding war.



Advertising

Online advertising attracts buyers from further locations, which is likely to increase competition and drive the prices of your lots upwards.



If you are enlisting the help of an agent, your sale will be advertised on their platforms, which is likely to involve catalogue listings.



Otherwise, you can independently advertise your clearing sale on niche websites or through apps.



Organising the sale day



A well-coordinated event can attract more buyers, encourage them to stay and add to the ease of lot sales which may see buyers purchase multiple lots.



You may need to think about:



Lot inspections

Bidder registrations

Arranging pick ups days for purchasers

Online sales platforms

Car parking

Layout of the sale

Legal obligations



There are a number of legal matters to consider when hosting a farm clearing sale, many of which are simplified when enlisting the help of an agent or specialist company.



You need to consider:



Sales contracts between the vendor and purchaser Bidding registrations Payment details Titles and risks Disputes

Occupational Health and Safety matters must also be considered in regards to the event and inspections and delivery of lots.



Going, going, gone!



Farm clearing sales are economic avenues for decluttering for sellers, but there are many factors to consider.



Buyers are always on the hunt for that elusive bargain, so correct advertising, pricing, and event organisation are key to drawing in a crowd and maximising returns.

