LEETON-WHITTON'S A grade side knew they were going to have their backs against the wall when it came to facing Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on the weekend.
The Crows went down 60-33 on July 8, missing several of their key players through injury.
The team was able to play some solid netball against the Lions, but was outmuscled by their taller opposition.
Carley Graham, Madeline Irvin and Taya Panuccio all played well for Leeton-Whitton.
Attention now turns to their round 13 fixture, which will be another hard game on the road against the Wagga Tigers.
Last time the two teams met was in round six where the Crows went down 53-25.
This time around the goal will be to improve from that last encounter and work on the game plan at hand.
A reserve: Leeton-Whitton 58 d GGGM 48
B grade: GGGM 58 d Leeton-Whitton 41
C grade: GGGM 42 d Leeton-Whitton 30
Under 17s: Leeton-Whitton 39 d GGGM 28
