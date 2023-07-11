It will be a battle for a top three position when the Group 20 League Tag competition gets back underway after the first of the general byes last weekend.
Yenda Blueheelers will make the trip to Leeton this weekend with the two sides locked on 11 points in the battle for third on the ladder.
The Blueheelers sent a message that day with a 20-0 victory over the defending champions.
The Greens have been on a strong run since that defeat, with an unbeaten run of six games with two straight draws over DPC Roosters and West Wyalong.
Meanwhile, The Mallee Chick will hope that the week off won't have halted their progress in what has been an impressive season.
They will return home this weekend for a clash with the Magpies, looking to continue their nine-game unbeaten.
Yanco-Wamoon look set for another tough weekend when they travel to take on the Black and Whites.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
