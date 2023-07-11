A SPECIAL milestone is set to be reached for a fun and active weekend event in Leeton.
The Leeton Sport and Recreation Precinct parkrun will celebrate its 100th event on Saturday, July 15 after starting up on April 22, 2021.
"A huge thankyou to all our volunteers and participants, it's just a lot of fun doing either role," co-organiser Andrew Watson said.
parkrun is a non-competitive event where no awards or prizes are handed out and volunteers are appreciated.
"In fact no volunteers means no parkrun," Mr Watson said. "parkruns are open to everyone, free, and are safe and easy to take part in.
"A parkrun event is free and open to anyone. People can walk or run the five kilometre course, help out as volunteers, or simply spectate and socialise.
"Participants can push a pram, bring their dog on a short lead or take part with their family. There is no time limit and nobody finishes last, thanks to volunteer 'tail walkers' who provide support and encouragement on the course."
The event is five kilometre in distance every Saturday morning of the year at 7.50am for the run directors brief to start at 8am.
All parkruns are different, there are some on beaches, some on farms and they are all diverse.
Leeton's parkrun is based on walking paths around the sporting precinct of the Palm Avenue ovals and includes a section around Mark Taylor Oval. So no roads crossed.
"Don't forget every Saturday, get exercising by either running, walking, talking or volunteering with others in our community," Mr Watson said.
"It's a great start to a Saturday morning and of course a coffee afterwards.
"All parkruns of course have people that have achieved the fastest times for the five kilometres. At the moment Ed Langdon has the male Leeton record at 16:15 minutes.
"Krishna Stanton the women's at 19:06 minutes, but there is an age graded score also, but that also is held by Krishna now.
"It's open to any age groups, parkrun has people in strollers to people in their 90s.
For more information visit the group's Facebook page, but people can also register online at parkrun.com.au.
Each event is dependant on volunteers, so taking part in that capacity is always welcome too.
