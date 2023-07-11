In the final game, Goolgowi lost their undefeated record at home, the last team to do so after they wiped out Rankins Springs's undefeated home record earlier in the season. The undefeated Narrandera Lizards came back to snatch the game by one point thanks to a Glen Borg field goal. The result is only the second one-point win in Proten Cup history following the Rankins Springs and Barellan game last week. The loss sees Goolgowi fall back to third and will need to win two sudden-death games to feature in their home grand final this year.