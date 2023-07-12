THE cold and inclement weather couldn't stop 22 enthusiastic bowlers from attending the Soldiers Club's monthly women's and men's social bowls get together on July 6.
Bob Hermes, Laurel Cox and Ken O'Connell looked home on rink three until five shots on the 13th end by Neil Condron's team turned the game on its head with Condron going onto record a courageous 17-12 win.
Rink four had Jean and Leo Plant team up with John Leech to record the narrowest of wins.
After a cliff-hanger, Leech's side prevailed by one shot, with a 12-11 victory over Len Eason, Margaret McKenzie and Tony Wood.
On rink five, Lorraine McKellar's consistency was the key to her side's 12-8 win over Phil Morris's outfit.
IN OTHER NEWS:
McKellar teamed with Bill Watt and Mick McAliece to overcome the very determined Betty Howard, David Noad and Morris.
In the afternoon's final encounter on rink six, Ashley McAliece excelled in his promotion to skipper teaming up with Peter Evans to prove far to strong for Alan Breed and Mick O'Connell recording a confidence-building, 19-13 win.
In an extraordinary occurrence no resting touchers or wrong biases were recorded.
It was remiss of me in last week's column not to mention the efforts, at the pennant finals in Dubbo, of the team's manager Leo Plant.
While his team slugged it out in arctic conditions, Plant could be seen reviewing each player's performance from under the cover of an umbrella, while sitting in a recliner and sipping a latte, a truly inspirational performance.
