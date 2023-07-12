The Irrigator

Social bowlers team up for monthly men's and women's bowls event at Leeton Soldiers Club

By Wrong Bias
July 12 2023 - 11:00am
President Len Eason makes a delivery on the greens. Picture supplied
THE cold and inclement weather couldn't stop 22 enthusiastic bowlers from attending the Soldiers Club's monthly women's and men's social bowls get together on July 6.

